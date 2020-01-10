Atletico Script Thrilling Comeback Against Barcelona In Super Cup Semis

Atletico Madrid sprung a shock within the Spanish Tremendous Cup by staging an exhilarating comeback to beat Barcelona Three-2 on Thursday and arrange a ultimate towards Actual Madrid. Barca appeared on target for a Sunday showdown towards Actual after they led Atletico 2-1 with 9 minutes left however as an alternative will probably be a Madrid derby in Saudi Arabia to determine who lifts the trophy. All 5 objectives have been scored throughout a wild second half in Jeddah that started with Koke placing Atletico in entrance, simply 21 seconds after approaching as an alternative on the interval.

Targets from Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann turned the sport on its head, just for Atletico to hit again with a late double, Alvaro Morata changing a penalty within the 81st minute earlier than Angel Correa discovered a winner within the 86th.

In between, Barcelona additionally had two objectives dominated out after VAR noticed tight offsides whereas Atleti have been denied what appeared a transparent penalty at 2-2, after the ball clipped the hand of Gerard Pique.

“They had more legs than us and in the end it cost us,” mentioned Griezmann.

“We made mistakes in everything, in passes – I think I missed a pass to Sam (Umtiti) before they scored – and the little things can lose you a match, a league, a Champions League.”

A pulsating contest can have delighted the Spanish Soccer Federation, who’ve confronted heavy criticism for taking the competitors away from Spain to a distinct continent, and a rustic that has a long-condemned file on human rights.

Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde mentioned on Wednesday he most popular the outdated format however his robust crew choice, that included Messi, Griezmann and Luis Suarez, prompt this was a event he was wanting to win.

“The goal for 2-2 came at a time when we didn’t know how to get a hold of the game,” mentioned Valverde, whose place will come underneath renewed scrutiny.

“Instability”

“There is always instability when you lose,” he added.

It stays to be seen how this defeat may have an effect on the La Liga title race, with Actual Madrid and Atletico now having fun with the chance not solely to say a trophy however rating a psychological increase too.

“It is important for the club, we beat the best attacking team in the world,” Atletico coach Diego Simeone mentioned. “You saw our bite, our belief, our desire. It’s what this club is all about.”

Barca dominated the primary half and Griezmann had the perfect likelihood, just for his lifted end from the angle to be saved by the superb Jan Oblak.

Atletico survived and frustration spilled over on the break as Jordi Alba poked a finger within the face of Joao Felix, who then went head-to-head with Messi. Suarez additionally needed to be pulled away by Stefan Savic.

A spikey finish to the primary interval was trumped by an explosive begin to the second as Koke, on for lower than a minute, gave Atletico the lead. Felix began the transfer and Correa slipped in Koke to stab into the underside nook.

Simeone selected to not rejoice and if he was apprehensive concerning the period of time left, he was proper, as Barcelona scored twice in 11 minutes.

First, Messi equalised after muscling his manner by way of Koke and Savic on the sting of the realm after which he fired in once more after steering a excessive ball round Koke. This time, nevertheless, VAR confirmed his elbow had served as a cushion.

Disappointment was temporary although as Alba crossed for Suarez and whereas his header was sensible pawed away by Oblak, Griezmann nodded within the rebound.

Pique thought he had a 3rd after Arturo Vidal half-volleyed Messi’s free-kick throughout the field however once more VAR intervened.

Atletico got here once more. Correa ought to have pulled them stage however appeared keener to seek out Felix than shoot himself and when the rebound did fall to the Felix, Sergi Roberto made a last-ditch block.

However the floodgates had opened within the Barca defence. Vitolo was subsequent to go clear and this time he was introduced down by Neto. Morata transformed the penalty.

Then, Morata skipped free down the precise and his cross struck the dangling hand of Pique however after consulting VAR, the referee determined towards one other penalty.

But moments later, Atletico have been in once more. Correa this time sprinted in behind and whereas Neto made a block, the ball had simply sufficient energy to cross the road. Now, Simeone might rejoice.