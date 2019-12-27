Atlus: Shin Megami Tensei V still under active development

Atlus has reassured followers of their New Yr’s playing cards featured throughout the newest version of Weekly Famitsu that Shin Megami Tensei V continues to be in energetic growth for the Nintendo Swap platform. This could put followers comfy because it has been some time since we’ve heard something in regards to the extremely anticipated title. Atlus stated the next within the journal:

Each Shin Megami Tensei V and Undertaking Re Fantasy are underneath energetic growth. Atlus

Supply