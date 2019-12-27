Atlus: Shin Megami Tensei V still under active development

Atlus has reassured followers of their New Yr’s playing cards featured throughout the newest version of Weekly Famitsu that Shin Megami Tensei V continues to be in energetic growth for the Nintendo Swap platform. This could put followers comfy because it has been some time since we’ve heard something in regards to the extremely anticipated title. Atlus stated the next within the journal:
Each Shin Megami Tensei V and Undertaking Re Fantasy are underneath energetic growth.
Atlus
Why did the web site design change? I’m much less more likely to learn articles now as a result of you need to scroll an *complete web page* simply to see a single article. So far as the person expertise goes, it’s a waste of area with no useful purpose for it.
Would possibly’ve been a glitch because it’s again to regular (otherwise you’re testing out a brand new format, undecided). So ignore this publish now.
Not believing till seeing precise footage. Uninterested in this entire “showing things way too early in development and spending years on end silent about them”.
