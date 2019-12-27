Classes

Nintendo Change


  • Submit writer


    By My Nintendo Information Admin

  • Submit date


    December 27, 2019



  • No Feedback on Atlus: Shin Megami Tensei V nonetheless below lively growth

Atlas has reassured followers of their New 12 months’s playing cards featured throughout the newest version of Weekly Famitsu that Shin Megami Tensei V remains to be in lively growth for the Nintendo Change platform. This could put followers comfortable because it has been some time since now we have heard something concerning the extremely anticipated title. Atlus stated the next within the journal:

Each Shin Megami Tensei V and Undertaking Re Fantasy are below lively growth.

Atlus

Supply


  • Tags


    atlus, information, Nintendo, nintendo swap, Shin Megami Tensei, video video games

Depart a Reply

Fill in your particulars beneath or click on an icon to log in:

Gravatar

WordPress.com Logo


You’re commenting utilizing your WordPress.com account.
( Log Out / 
Change )

Google photo


You’re commenting utilizing your Google account.
( Log Out / 
Change )

Twitter picture


You’re commenting utilizing your Twitter account.
( Log Out / 
Change )

Facebook photo


You’re commenting utilizing your Fb account.
( Log Out / 
Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s