Atlas has reassured followers of their New 12 months’s playing cards featured throughout the newest version of Weekly Famitsu that Shin Megami Tensei V remains to be in lively growth for the Nintendo Change platform. This could put followers comfortable because it has been some time since now we have heard something concerning the extremely anticipated title. Atlus stated the next within the journal:

Each Shin Megami Tensei V and Undertaking Re Fantasy are below lively growth. Atlus

