Atmosphere Conducive For Kashmiri Pandits’ Return To J&K: Giriraj Singh

Giriraj Singh stated it is rather unhappy that Congress leaders did not meet any Kashmiri Pandit (File)

New Delhi:

BJP chief and Union Minister Giriraj Singh stated on Sunday that the environment is conducive for the resettlement of Kashmiri Pandits within the valley.

“January 19, 1990 is a black day in India’s history. 5 to 7 lakh Kashmiri Pandits have been forced to live life as refugees in their own country. Pakistan conspired to create this situation. Terrorists engaged in barbarism against the Kashmiri Pandits. Now the atmosphere is conducive for the resettlement of Kashmiri Pandits in their homeland,” Mr Singh stated.

“It is very sad that none of the Congress leaders have time to meet any Kashmiri Pandits for sharing their sorrows but have time to commemorate Afzal Guru’s death anniversary,” he added.

Thirty years in the past on this present day, Jammu and Kashmir noticed the start of the mass exodus of Kashmiri Pandits following a genocidal marketing campaign launched by terrorists.

January 19 is remembered because the ”Exodus Day” by the Kashmiri Pandits because it marks the exodus of the members of the neighborhood from Kashmir.