‘Atmosphere is draining in this dump’: Peterborough is rated WORST place to live in Britain AGAIN

Peterborough has been rated the worst place to dwell within the UK after it tipped an inventory of UK grot-spots with residents describing the realm as ‘draining’.

The annual survey listed Peterborough the worst for the second 12 months operating, whereas different locations together with Doncaster and Rochdale have been additionally listed.

It’s usually mentioned that house is the place the guts is however inhabitants of the ten cities and cities on the listing really feel removed from proud concerning the areas they name dwelling.

Over 80,000 individuals voted for the worst locations within the nation via the ilivehere ballot.

Surprisingly cities akin to Blackpool, which is one in every of England’s most disadvantaged cities, didn’t make the minimize.

Is your city or metropolis on the listing? Have a look beneath…

The map above reveals the worst locations to dwell within the nation as ranked by the residents

1. Peterborough

Prime of the pile, considerably surprisingly, is among the nation’s oldest cities and residential to one in every of its most interesting cathedrals.

Regardless of sights akin to a Bronze Age village and the Burghley Home stately dwelling, Peterborough has did not impress its 200,000 dwellers.

Residents from Cambridgeshire city could not wait to assessment their space and organisers of the ballot mentioned that they had been voting from the minute it opened till the minute it closed.

One mentioned: ‘I lived in Peterborough for 15 years and all I can say is wow. what a f*****g DUMP’.

That is whereas one other added that residents really feel ‘completely remoted from the remainder of the world’.

One other even went as far to say that its ‘ought to have been destroyed throughout WW2.

Regardless of sights akin to a Bronze Age village and the Burghley Home stately dwelling, Peterborough has did not impress its 200,000 dwellers (Cathedral Sq. pictured above)

2. Doncaster

Doncaster is a city in Yorkshire near the River Don and even has a Roman wall for eager historical past buffs to go to.

However a few of the over 300,000 residents that dwell within the city have warned that the sights aren’t truly value seeing.

One resident warned guests to ‘not make eye contact with individuals within the city’ and to ‘keep away from’ the parks and estates within the space.

Some additionally joked that cider white lightning was the tipple of alternative for Doncaster residents.

Doncaster city did not exist till the Romans arrived, the city originated as a casual village that grew up exterior the fort, often known as a vicus.

The Romans had constructed a fort on the banks of the River Don and named in Danum.

St George’s Minister, Doncaster, on an ideal blue sky day. Residents ranked the realm the second worst within the nation

three. Huddersfield

Huddersfield had beforehand been named because the worst metropolis in 2018 however has steadily climbed the ranks.

The city lists one in every of its prime sights as a hill, it’s a massive college and market city.

Many residents claimed the city is filled with espresso outlets and pound outlets, and likewise that it was unclean.

Others warned that Huddersfield ‘needs to be prevented’ by individuals who wished to maintain maintain of their belongings.

Nonetheless others have been extra gracious and one mentioned that solely 70 per cent of the city was truly dangerous.

Huddersfield is greatest identified for its function within the Industrial Revolution.

A view of Huddersfield and the encompassing space from Fort Hill. The world was rated the third worst

four. Rochdale

Rochdale sits on the foothills of the South Pennines and rose to prominence within the 19th century as a mill city.

Right this moment Rochdale serves as a residential city and lots of households dwell within the space.

However lots of those that dwell within the space do not appear too optimistic about their environment, with one suggesting that the place was ‘abysmal’.

Others mentioned individuals ought to get out quick as a way to keep away from smells which they described as having a stench of ‘damp greens’.

Some residents additionally joked that modesty was not a fear for the residents and that many would stroll round displaying the ‘rolls round their midriff’.

Regardless of the unfavourable critiques, in its prime Rochdale had been a increase city of the Industrial Revolution.

View of the Lancashire city of Rochdale. Disgruntled residents rated it the fourth worst within the nation

5. Rotherham

Residence to the Chuckle Brothers, Rotherham made quantity fiver on this 12 months’s listing of the worst locations to dwell.

Rotherham had beforehand been nicely often known as a coal mining city and had been an enormous contributor to the metal business.

Different conventional industries within the space included glass making and flour milling.

However regardless of its robust heritage, contributors to the survey slammed the realm, with one even going as far to say that it’s an ‘un-flushed bathroom of a city’.

That is whereas others slammed the standard of the city centre with one joking that they preferred to ‘take pleasure in a pint with out violence’.

Rotherham (pictured above) made quantity fiver on this 12 months’s listing of the worst locations to dwell

6. Nottingham

Nottingham is steep in historical past and even has a bustling evening life so as to add to it.

With hyperlinks to the well-known Robin Hood, it attracts many guests to the realm, as does the Fort Museum and Artwork Gallery.

It was granted its metropolis constitution in 1897, which was a part of Queen Victoria’s Diamond Jubilee celebrations.

Regardless of being granted metropolis standing, many residents do not feel like there may be a lot to have fun dwelling in Nottingham.

Residents complained that ‘nothing might put together’ you for the realm.

Others mentioned some areas within the metropolis have been rife with prostitutes which ‘stand at each nook and crevice’.

Nottingham Council Home and a fountain entrance shot at twilight. Residents ranked it the fourth worst within the nation

7. Keighley

The official Yorkshire vacationer board describes Keighley as a ‘fairly’ city nestled between Airedale and the Haworth Moorland.

A tripadvisor web page arrange for the realm paradoxically states that a few of the greatest locations within the space are literally day journeys, to locations exterior the realm.

East Riddlessden Corridor was rated as one of many prime sights within the space for its environment.

However residents did not appear too enthused by Keighley, which is famously identified for its steam trains.

The world was a brand new entry for 2020 and a few residents mentioned that they had ‘by no means encountered such a miserable place’.

Others joked that some individuals preferred to rock as much as the varsity gates of their pyjamas, maintaining it stylish.

A common view of Keighley is pictured above. Residents mentioned that they had by no means encountered such a miserable place

eight. Wakefield

Wakefield is a cathedral metropolis in West Yorkshire and was beforehand an essential market centre and city for the wool business.

Again within the 18th century those that lived within the space made a dwelling from the buying and selling of corn.

Prime websites within the space embrace Wakefield Cathedral, Wakefield Museum and Artwork Gallery and The Hepworth, which is a up to date gallery.

One other key function of the realm is Sandal Fort, which is a ruined 15th century fortress.

Regardless of all that Wakefield has to supply, residents of the realm declare the very best factor about it’s the prepare station – the best way out of the realm.

Others claimed that they could not put into phrases how dangerous it was.

View of Wakefield Metropolis Centre from Sandal Fort which is among the prime sights within the space

9. Stoke-on-Trent

Stoke-on-Trent sits proper in the course of England and was beforehand famed for its pottery business.

Lately it has develop into a commuter belt for individuals working within the surrounding areas.

Issues to do within the space embrace the Churnet Valley Railway, the Gladstone Pottery Museum and a Heritage centre.

Retaining with its pottery heritage, there are additionally numerous websites the place you possibly can spend the day making your very personal creation.

Additionally it is famed for the oatcake and having produced singer and performer Robbie Williams.

Residents slammed the realm although and one mentioned is is ‘a run-down, disadvantaged armpit with delusions of grandeur ‘.

Aerial view of the well-known bottle kilns at Gladstone Pottery Museum in Stoke-on-Trent

10. Halifax

Halifax was new to the listing this 12 months and like different entrants, additionally has a agency historical past within the industrial sector.

From the 15th century onward it was often known as England’s centre of woollen manufacture.

Prime issues to do within the space embrace a go to to Piece Corridor and the Youngsters’s Museum.

However many who visited the realm claimed in is likely to be tough for many who do not come from Halifax to speak with the locals, as one claimed they ‘converse in grunts’.

One other added: ‘It got here as fairly a shock when the locals started inspecting and touching our clothes. I believe it was the primary time that they had seen anybody with out tracksuit bottoms and meals stained hooded tops’.