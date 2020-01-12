ATP Cup: Djokovic Beats Nadal, Leads Serbia To Inaugural Title

An emotional Novak Djokovic overpowered long-time rival Rafael Nadal and led Serbia to victory within the inaugural ATP Cup Sunday, capping an ideal construct as much as his Australian Open title defence. The world quantity two blasted the top-ranked Spaniard off courtroom 6-2, 7-6 (7/Four) after world quantity 10 Roberto Bautista Agut caned Serbia’s Dusan Lajovic 7-5, 6-1 within the different singles. A recent Djokovic returned to Sydney’s Ken Rosewall Enviornment for the deciding doubles however Nadal opted to not, saying his vitality ranges had been too low, with Feliciano Lopez partnering Pablo Carreno Busta.

However they proved no match for Djokovic and Viktor Troicki, who bounced again from a break down within the first set to romp house 6-Three, 6-Four and guarantee Serbia was the final nation standing from the 24 that started the season-opening occasion.

“I’ll remember this experience for the rest of my life. It’s one of the nicest moments in my career,” stated Djokovic, who near tears after successful the doubles.

“I’ve been very fortunate to have an amazing career these last 15 years, but playing for the team, playing for my country with some of my best friends for a long time, you can’t match that. It’s too special.”

The doubles drew the curtain on an occasion that proved an enormous hit with gamers and followers, dishing up aggressive matches pushed by the eagerness of athletes representing their house nations.

Some US$15 million in prize cash was at stake together with as much as 750 singles and 250 doubles ATP rankings factors, with new guidelines trialled together with on-court teaching and group zones within the corners of the courtroom.

Djokovic, warming up for his bid to win an eighth Australian Open crown this month, went into his conflict with Nadal main their head-to-heads 28-26.

However the statistics didn’t inform the complete story.

The Serb had received 9 of their previous 12 contests and been dominant over time on laborious courts — together with a snug win towards Nadal within the Australian Open remaining final 12 months.

Not blissful

He confirmed his intent instantly and broke Nadal within the opening sport with no let-up, as his driving groundstrokes and deft touches proved an excessive amount of.

Nadal lifted in an intense second, with Djokovic saving 5 break factors in an important sixth sport.

It went to a tiebreaker the place a crunching backhand down the road from the Serb gave him the break he wanted to finish the victory.

“Every time I play Rafa we get to play a lot of exciting points,” Djokovic stated. “We had some incredible exchanges.”

Nadal stated he was pleased with the way in which he fought again within the second set.

“I had my chances. I was very close. I’m not happy with the loss, of course, but the feeling in that second set is positive,” he stated.

“Probably today was maybe a little bit too early in the season,” he added.

Djokovic owned an ideal 6-Zero singles report on the match. Nadal received 4 and misplaced two.

Bautista Agut was a category above Lajovic, ranked 34, additionally incomes the excellence of going by the match unbeaten.

Environment friendly and impassive, he bought off to a flyer, racing right into a Three-Zero lead because the Lajovic struggled to seek out any rhythm. However he lastly settled and hauled himself again into the set.

It went with serve till the Spaniard’s dominance from the baseline earned him two extra break factors within the 12th sport and he took the set.

The Serbian misplaced confidence as Bautista Agut raced to victory, along with his unrelenting consistency proving an excessive amount of.

“He was aggressive and stepping inside the baseline to manage the game, but I believed I could change it and I played a great end of the first set and a great second set,” stated Bautista Agut.