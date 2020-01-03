ATP Cup gets off to rocky start as officials apologise to Moldova for playing ROMANIAN anthem 

By Oli Gamp For Mailonline

Crew Moldova had been left cringing on the ATP Cup opener as organisers performed the Romanian nationwide anthem earlier than their opening match towards Belgium.

The match in Sydney obtained off to an ungainly begin thank to the gaffe, and officers had been pressured to apologise to the crew for his or her error.

Moldova’s Alexander Cozbinov and Belgium’s Steve Darcis had been making ready to face off when the mix-up occurred. The Belgian heard the proper track, however Cozbinov was left bemused after the Romanian anthem was performed on the enviornment.

The Moldova crew watched on awkwardly because the fallacious anthem was performed on the ATP Cup

Alexander Cozbinov heard the Romanian nationwide anthem earlier than his match with Steve Darcis

In an announcement posted on Twitter, the ATP Cup mentioned it had supplied a private apology to Moldova.

‘At first of the Moldova vs Belgium match we mistakenly performed the fallacious nationwide anthem for Moldova,’ it mentioned.

‘We’re sincerely sorry and have apologised personally to #TeamMoldova.’

The blunder proves to be extra embarrassing contemplating Moldova and Romania are thought-about to have a tense diplomatic relationship. Moldova, which borders Romania, gained independence from the Soviet Union in 1991, and their affiliation has been difficult ever since.

The Moldovan crew are being led on the ATP Cup by prime ranked participant Radu Albot, centre

Darcis gained over three units to get Belgium off to an incredible begin on the model new match

What’s the ATP Cup? Based: 2020 Groups: 24 Areas: Sydney, Perth, Brisbane Prize cash: £12,000,000 Cup format: Six teams of 4

It turned out to be a double blow to begin affairs in Australia for Cozbinov, as he was crushed 6-Four, 6-7, 7-5 by Darcis on the Ken Rosewall Area.

Cozbinov himself performed down the error after the match, conceding that the 2 international locations have related flags.

‘I feel placing on the fallacious anthem for us is just not an enormous deal. However it wasn’t that tough to select the proper anthem,’ he advised.

‘Moldova and Romania have the identical flag so in all probability that is why they made a mistake. Hopefully subsequent time it will be the proper one.’

The ATP Cup, which will probably be that includes prime stars like Stefanos Tsitsipas, is in its inaugural 12 months

Moldova was one of many ultimate nations to qualify for the new-look match. They are going to be led by Radu Albot, who’s the world quantity 46 and gained the Delray Seashore Open final 12 months – changing into Moldova’s first ATP Tour title winner.

The ATP Cup is making its debut this 12 months and will probably be performed throughout three completely different cities in Australia – Sydney, Brisbane and Perth.

There will probably be 24 groups collaborating, with international locations divided into six teams of 4. The groups face two singles match and one doubles match. Both sides’s quantity two participant open the tie, adopted by the primary participant, with the doubles sport closing the tie.