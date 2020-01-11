ATP Cup: Novak Djokovic Downs Daniil Medvedev To Send Serbia Into Final

Novak Djokovic was at his battling greatest to topple gutsy fifth-ranked Daniil Medvedev on an epic Saturday and ship Serbia into the inaugural ATP Cup closing. The world quantity two was given the perfect platform by a composed Dusan Lajovic, who floor down Russia’s Karen Khachanov within the opening singles 7-5, 7-6 (7/1) handy his nation a 1-Zero benefit. And the 16-time Grand Slam champion, who will probably be concentrating on an eighth Australian Open title this month, got here via a top-draw contest 6-1, 5-7, 6-Four. It gave Serbia an unassailable 2-Zero lead forward of the doubles to arrange a gathering with both the Nick Kyrgios-led Australia or Rafael Nadal’s Davis Cup champions Spain within the closing on Sunday.

“It was an exceptional match. Lots of rallies and very exhausting. Daniil Medvedev is one of the best players in the world and he showed today why,” mentioned Djokovic, who on Saturday pulled out of subsequent week’s Adelaide Worldwide after a troublesome ATP Cup.

“He’s difficult to break from the baseline, he’s tall and has a good serve. This was the most difficult challenge I have had so far this year.”

Djokovic dropped a set for the primary time within the match throughout his quarter-final encounter with Canada’s Denis Shapovalov, however rapidly assumed management in opposition to Medvedev.

Taking part in in a lot cooler situations than the warmth and humidity that hit Nadal on Friday when he misplaced within the singles, Djokovic broke within the first set to go Three-1 up and by no means appeared troubled.

He broke once more for 5-1 and served it out in simply 31 minutes.

The Russian, who had gained their final two encounters, appeared in hassle when he was damaged once more within the opening recreation of the second set however then astonishingly roared again.

He lifted his stage to create 4 break factors within the subsequent, changing when Djokovic misjudged a ball he thought was going out.

One other break put him Three-1 forward and Djokovic smashed his racquet in frustration as Medvedev took the set to stage the match.

A 3rd set of lengthy, high-quality rallies went with serve till Djokovic bought the essential edge within the fifth recreation, changing a volley to go Three-2 in entrance and Medvedev had no reply.

Lajovic, who gained his first ATP title final yr at Umag, took a 2-Zero document into his showdown with world quantity 17 Khachanov.

Of their first assembly on laborious courts, he produced a efficiency that belied his rating of 34, displaying composure and a fantastic array of photographs.

Lajovic discovered a brand new gear throughout his thrashing on Friday of Felix Auger-Aliassime and mentioned the vocal Sydney followers had fuelled him to ship his greatest tennis.

They had been again in full voice once more on the Ken Rosewall Area, getting him over the road.

“It was definitely one of the toughest matches for me in my career, concerning the situation, the tension and the importance of the moment,” he mentioned.