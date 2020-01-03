ATP Cup: Shapovalov Beats Tsitsipas As Canada Blow Away Greece

Canadian younger gun Denis Shapovalov edged world quantity six Stefanos Tsitsipas in his nation’s clear sweep in opposition to Greece on the primary day of the inaugural ATP Cup on Friday. The 20-year-old Shapovalov downed the world quantity six 7-6 (Eight-6), 7-6 (7/four) in Brisbane to offer Canada an unassailable 2-Zero lead after Felix Auger-Aliassime thrashed Michail Pervolarakis 6-1, 6-Three. The 2 then mixed within the doubles to beat Pervolarakis and Tsitsipas 6-2, 6-Three. “It was definitely a great start to the event — these boys played awesome,” Canadian captain Adriano Fuorivia stated. “It’s easy to support them when they’re playing like that.”

Shapovalov’s left-handed serve was working superbly in his match in opposition to Tsitsipas, who faltered at key moments in each tiebreaks.

Tsitsipas, 21, had an outstanding finish to 2019, successful the ATP Finals in his match debut and reaching a career-high world rating of 5.

He went into the match as slight favorite over the Canadian, ranked 9 locations beneath him.

Each gamers had been comparatively untroubled on serve however Shapovalov made the clutch factors within the two tie-breakers to take the match in simply over two hours.

“It’s definitely a huge win for me,” Shapovalov stated.

“Obviously, he had an unbelievable end to the season and he’s definitely one of the top players in the world right now so to beat a guy like this first match of the year, it’s really special for me.”

Tsitsipas conceded he had returned poorly, which proved the distinction.

“I don’t know whether it was because he was a lefty. I don’t really usually have this much trouble playing lefties, but today I think he was serving well — that was pretty much it,” Tsitsipas stated.

“His serve was better than mine and a few points in the tiebreak, I didn’t work out what I had to do and I didn’t have a clear picture of how I have to play.”

World quantity 21 Auger-Aliassime was far too robust for Pervolarakis, 466 locations additional down the ATP rankings.

The Canadian cruised via the primary set earlier than Pervolarakis — enjoying his first match on the primary ATP tour — may modify to the tempo, however the 19-year-old was by no means in hassle and wrapped up the match in 69 minutes.

“I was happy that overall in the match I had a great first set, couldn’t ask for any better, and I was able to be solid in the second,” Auger-Aliassime stated.