ATP Cup: Spain Scrape Into Semis Despite Rafael Nadal Defeat

Rafael Nadal suffered an upset singles loss however made amends within the doubles to maintain Spain alive on the ATP Cup Friday, with Novak Djokovic additionally surviving a scare earlier than rallying to information Serbia right into a semi-final towards Russia. After Roberto Bautista Agut swept previous Kimmer Coppejans 6-1, 6-Four within the first singles match, Nadal had the prospect to wrap up a final 4 berth towards David Goffin.

However the 19-time Grand Slam winner struggled within the warmth and humidity of Sydney, crashing 6-Four, 7-6 (7/Three) to the 11th-ranked Belgium. It was a uncommon defeat whereas taking part in for his nation, who he helped to victory within the Davis Cup in November.

It despatched the tie to a decisive doubles match, with Nadal returning to accomplice Pablo Carreno Busta towards Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen in a gritty 6-7 (7/9), 7-5, 10-7 win.

“It was tough, because for us it was a big change from Perth to here, not much time to adapt and the conditions were heavy, the humidity and playing against big players,” stated Nadal.

“But as a team we are super happy to be in the semi-finals.”

Spain’s group video games throughout the round-robin section of the inaugural crew occasion had been performed in Perth, the place the air was a lot drier.

Nadal, who had not dropped a set this 12 months earlier than assembly Goffin, was dripping in sweat for a lot of his singles match and used ice towels on the changeovers.

He struggled to search out his rhythm, gifting away 9 break factors within the first set.

Goffin had two extra break factors to go 5-Three up within the second, however Nadal clung on and have become extra offensive to take the match to a tiebreak earlier than the Belgian closed it out for one of many largest wins in his profession.

Spain will face Australia within the final 4.

Nice battle

Like Nadal, world quantity two Djokovic was additionally examined, dropping his first set of the match in a titanic wrestle with Canada’s Denis Shapovalov.

The Serbian famous person was made to work by the 14th-ranked younger gun earlier than prevailing Four-6, 6-1, 7-6 (7/Four) to assist his crew to a Three-Zero win.

“It was so close it could have gone a different way easily,” stated Djokovic.

“It was a great battle, and it does serve me very well to have this kind of match prior to tomorrow and Australian Open, for my confidence, for kind of a competitive match play. This is exactly what you want to have against one of the best players in the world.”

His spectacular teammate Dusan Lajovic, buoyed by an enormous contingent of Serbian followers at Ken Rosewall Area, had earlier crushed world quantity 21 Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-Four, 6-2 earlier than Viktor Troicki and Nikola Cacic teamed to win the doubles.

The victory arrange a semi-final towards Russia, whose two singles gamers — world quantity 5 Daniil Medvedev and the 17th ranked Karen Khachanov — are unbeaten this season.

Djokovic confronted Shapovalov 4 occasions final 12 months and received every match comfortably.

However the 20-year-old Canadian is enhancing and had already picked up a pair of high 10 wins towards Stefanos Tsitsipas and Alexander Zverev on the match.

He got here out with weapons blazing, successful the primary set earlier than the Serbian steamrolled him within the second.

The high-stakes third set went with serve till the ninth sport when the Canadian misplaced his footing going for a shot and Djokovic broke to go 5-Four up.

He was serving for the match and 30-Zero in entrance when a lady was taken sick within the stands and the motion was briefly halted.

It affected his focus and Shapovalov broke again with the set in the end going to a tiebreaker the place Djokovic, as he has so typically accomplished earlier than, rose to the event when it mattered most.