ATP Cup: World Number One Rafael Nadal Upset By David Goffin

January 10, 2020
Rafael Nadal suffered a surprising upset on the ATP Cup on Friday. © AFP

A torpid world primary Rafael Nadal suffered a surprising upset on the ATP Cup on Friday, crashing in two powerful units to Belgium’s David Goffin. The Spaniard was closely favoured to win the match and safe Spain a berth within the semi-finals after Roberto Bautista Agut eased previous Kimmer Coppejans 6-1, 6-Four within the first singles match. However the 19-time Grand Slam winner slumped 6-Four, 7-6 (7/Three) to the 11th-ranked Belgium — a uncommon defeat for Nadal whereas enjoying for his nation.

It despatched the tie right into a decisive doubles match to find out who meets Australia within the final 4.

“I had to hold my nerve for a long time, which wasn’t easy,” Goffin mentioned.

“I knew against Rafa I had to take the ball early and take more risk. I was in the court trying to dictate and he had to find a solution.”

Spain’s group video games throughout the round-robin section of the inaugural crew occasion have been performed in Perth, the place the air was a lot drier.

Nadal, who had not dropped a set this yr earlier than assembly Goffin, confronted not solely warmth however energy-sapping humidity in Sydney and struggled to cope with it, dripping in sweat for a lot of the match.

He was not on track and struggled to seek out his rhythm, making a gift of 9 break factors within the first set.

Goffin had two extra break factors to go 5-Three up within the second, however Nadal clung on and have become extra offensive to take the match to a tiebreak earlier than the Belgian closed out the match for one of many largest wins in his profession.


