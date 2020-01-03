January three, 2020 | 10:52am

French police killed a person Friday after he stabbed 4 folks in a park exterior of Paris, in accordance with reviews.

The suspect, who was not instantly recognized, was “neutralized” after stabbing a number of victims in Villejuif, a southern suburb of France’s capital, AFP reported.

At the very least one of many victims has died, a supply later instructed the outlet.

France’s BFM TV stated the assault befell at about 2 p.m. native time, CNN reviews.

Though the attacker had been “neutralized,” police officers within the area suggested folks to keep away from the Parc des Bruyères space, in accordance with CNN.

Some preliminary reviews indicated that the assailant, who seemingly attacked folks at random exterior of a grocery store, was sporting an explosive vest, however these particulars haven’t been confirmed, BBC reviews.

Two victims had been significantly injured, in accordance with the British outlet.

A motive for the assault was not instantly clear.