Attacker stabs five at rabbi’s home in New York then flees

An attacker stabbed 5 individuals late on Saturday at a Hasidic rabbi’s dwelling in New York state earlier than fleeing, a Jewish group stated, a rampage that got here after days of elevated tensions over anti-Semitic assaults.

The Orthodox Jewish Public Affairs Council (OJPAC) stated on Twitter an attacker sporting a shawl stabbed the victims at a home in Monsey, Rockland County, about 30 miles north of New York Metropolis.

All 5 victims have been taken to native hospitals, the council stated, including that two of the victims have been crucial, with considered one of them stabbed at the very least six occasions.

The attacker fled in a grey Nissan Sentra, based on the OJPAC. Native media stories stated police have been looking the realm for the assailant. The Ramapo Police Division didn’t instantly touch upon the state of affairs.

An OJPAC official, Yossi Gestetner, advised The New York Occasions the assault occurred at round 10 pm throughout a Hanukkah celebration that was being attended by many dozens of individuals on the rabbi’s dwelling.

A few third of the inhabitants of Rockland County is Jewish, together with a big enclave of Orthodox Jews who stay in secluded communities.

New York Legal professional Normal Letitia James stated she was “deeply disturbed” by the occasions in Monsey.

“There is zero tolerance for acts of hate of any kind and we will continue to monitor this horrific situation,” she stated in a Twitter put up.

New York Metropolis’s police division stated on Friday its officers have been stepping up patrols in closely Jewish neighbourhoods following a spate of anti-Semitic assaults.

“Hate doesn’t have a home in our city,” Mayor Invoice de Blasio wrote on Twitter on Friday, calling the assaults assaults on all New Yorkers.

In additional lethal current assaults, a gunman killed a feminine rabbi and wounded three different individuals throughout Sabbath providers at Congregation Chabad in Poway, close to San Diego, on the final day of Passover in April 2019.

Six months earlier than that, a gunman killed 11 worshipers on the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh within the deadliest anti-Semitic assault in US historical past.

The Jewish vacation of Hanukkah commemorates the 2nd century BC victory of Judah Maccabee and his followers in a revolt towards armies of the Seleucid Empire.