Attempt to set world record for number of twins in one place could fail after TOO MANY turn up

By Luke Andrews For Mailonline

Printed: 06:13 EST, 21 January 2020 | Up to date: 06:28 EST, 21 January 2020

Commercial

A world document try for probably the most twins in the identical place may fail after ‘too many’ turned up, leaving organisers struggling to confirm all of the start certificates in time.

1000’s packed two-by-two right into a sports activities stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka’s capital, yesterday inflicting enormous queues within the 32-degree Celsius warmth and sunshine.

Many twins, which had come sporting matching garments, reportedly left earlier than they’d all been counted and no group picture was taken, which is often required for these occasions.

The earlier document was set in Taiwan in 1999 when three,961 units of twins, 37 triplets and 4 quadruplets gathered exterior the Metropolis Corridor in Taipei.

Upuli Gamage, co-organiser of the occasion along with her twin Chamali, informed the gang, based on ABC, that they had been ‘assured we will probably be knowledgeable in writing that we maintain the document’.

There has not been a remark from the Guinness World Data organisation on whether or not the occasion has made the requirement to set a brand new world document.

The try seems to have failed after twins reportedly left whereas organisers struggled to confirm all start certificates at a sports activities stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka, the place the document try passed off. (Pictured are twin dancers on the occasion)

1000’s of twins arrived on the stadium for the occasion, sporting the identical outfit as their counterpart

After enormous queues fashioned on the occasion within the 32-degree Celsius warmth and sunshine many twins reportedly began to go away. (Pictured are twins sporting matching shawls on the stage, in addition to a bunch of triplets, for the occasion)

They had been making an attempt to beat the earlier document of three,961 twins, 37 triplets and 4 quadruplets that was set in Taiwan in 1999. (Pictured above are twin monks on the try in Sri Lanka)

Two units of twins pictured standing within the queue on the occasion in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Guinness World Data is but to substantiate whether or not the world document try has been achieved

Twins arrived for the world document try sporting matching garments (Pictured are two ladies in matching black and yellow clothes with two younger ladies sporting the identical floral tops and headbands)

Two twins on the gathering in Colombo, Sri Lanka, yesterday. It was organised by two twins, Upuli and Chamali Gamage

Two twins on the occasion in entrance of a big crowd. The organisers have stated they’re assured of reaching the world document

TWins on the occasion. Two sisters put on the identical purple and white gown, entrance, whereas behind them two different sisters pose sporting the identical purple skirt and prime

Two younger males pictured on the occasion yesterday in entrance of a big crowd of twins, which had taken shelter from the 32-degree Celsius warmth and sunshine in Colombo

Twins of all ages got here to the occasion. Pictured are two boys sporting cowboy costumes on the occasion

Two twin males maintain up two twin infants on the occasion in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Each males have the identical moustache and hair minimize

Twins smile for the digital camera as they look forward to others to have their start certificates checked on the document try in Sri Lanka

Three units of twins pictured within the Sri Lankan sunshine yesterday as they waited for start certificates to be verified. Some reportedly left after ready for hours

Three twins pictured sitting inside on the occasion in Colombo, Sri Lanka, yesterday. They had been ready for organisers to confirm start certificates of all the dual attendees

Two units of twins smile for the digital camera in entrance of a poster studying ‘Guinness World Data: Official try’

Two twins sporting the identical floral shirt as they attended the official world document try yesterday