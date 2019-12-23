Attention-seeking dog plays tug-of-war with owner’s pencil as she tries to finish her homework

Canine Dolly determined she wanted a break and grabs the pencil out of her hand

A persistent pooch has tried to steal her proprietor’s pencil whereas she was writing her homework.

Dolly the canine was searching for some a lot want consideration, however after shedding a fast recreation of tug of warfare was left upset.

The hilarious footage comes from Courtice in Ontario Province, Canada.

Victoria Chaisson was finding out for an examination at her dwelling when devoted canine Dolly determined she wanted a break.

Gripping the pencil Victoria was writing with in between her enamel, the one-year-old pooch tries to stroll off with it.

However eager to proceed along with her research, Victoria refuses to let go, and a fast recreation of tug of warfare ensues between the pair.

As she continues to carry on tightly, Dolly tries once more to steal the pencil, however is unsuccessful.

Victoria mentioned: ‘Dolly loves stealing pencils, she does not do it repeatedly.

‘She carried on for 5 minutes earlier than she obtained bored and began barking at me for consideration.’

