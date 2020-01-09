Attorney Robert Corry removes himself from fatal I-70 truck crash case

Distinguished lawyer Robert Corry will now not defend the truck driver charged within the lethal Interstate 70 crash final spring, citing financial and private causes.

In his movement to withdraw as counsel, Corry mentioned Rogel Aguilera-Mederos has been unable to pay lawyer charges and different prices of the protection, a truth that might “potentially impinge on his constitutional right to an effective defense.”

With Corry out, Aguilera-Mederos will search court-appointed public defenders, court docket data present.

Denver District Legal professional’s Workplace Robert Corry

Corry additionally cited what he referred to as “bad luck” in his private life, which may have an effect on public notion and negotiations with the prosecution, he mentioned within the movement. The 52-year-old lawyer has been arrested 4 instances since June, together with on home violence fees and for waving a sword and threatening residents.

His newest arrest from Oct. 14 on suspicion of violating a restraining order was dismissed Thursday, Denver court docket data present.

Aguilera-Mederos is scheduled to face trial in Could on 41 fees, together with 4 counts of vehicular murder. 4 folks had been killed and 6 others significantly injured within the April 25 crash.