Aubrey Edwards: ‘I Think Chris Jericho & I Have A Thing Going’

Chris Jericho is aware of learn how to inform a narrative within the ring and he wants an excellent referee to assist him obtain the tip consequence. Aubrey Edwards has captured lots of fan consideration as AEW’s feminine referee and she or he has had her moments with Y2J.

Whereas talking with Fightful, Edwards expanded on her time with Chris Jericho. She mentioned that they’ve a factor going and she or he actually enjoys the dynamic thus far.

“I think Jericho and I have a thing going. I don’t know where it’s going to go from here, but he’s kind of a jerk. I worked with MJF before and that was alright. I really like working with Darby. We both came from Seattle. To have Seattle wrestling go from basically nothing to what it is now with 321 Battle, DEFY, and all these promotions popping up. For us to help build that region back up, it’s been a blast. Plus, his whole moveset is crazy fast. That’s my speed.”

Followers will doubtless see extra moments with Aubrey Edwards and Chris Jericho in an AEW ring. They’re solely getting began and as Edwards finds herself in additional huge match conditions she’s more likely to maintain working into Le Champion.