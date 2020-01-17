Aubrey Edwards Says Earl Hebner Told Her: ‘You Might’ve Put Me Out Of A Job’

Aubrey Edwards has garnered plenty of consideration as AEW’s feminine referee. She is now in a serious wrestling firm and needed to regulate rapidly to this large profession change.

CBS Miami lately spoke to Aubrey Edwards about her profession in AEW to date. She revealed that Earl Hebner has been very supportive for her. He even instructed her that it seems to be like she put him out of labor after she officiated the All Out principal occasion.

“So after the match at All Out with Jericho and Page, I walked to the back, and I’m just kind of like, “Oh my God, that happened. And I see Earl, and I’m like, ‘Do you have any feedback?’ He goes, my feedback is, ‘I’m going to put my resume together, because you might’ve put me out of a job,’” “He’s a sweetheart. Super supportive guy. I’m thrilled and blessed, whatever word you like. Grateful. I could come up with the adjectives all day, but to have him on our team and be able to learn from him and get feedback from him, it’s like he’s Earl frigging Hebner. Right? It’s insane. But everyone’s got their favorite refs. I have my favorite referee is Bryce Remsburg. He’s the GOAT. I love him. I’ve taken so many things from him when we were on the indies and then now we’re working together every day. It’s great.”



Odds are Aubrey Edwards would be the referee for a lot of championship matches to return. She received’t overlook the All Out principal occasion because it was actually an enormous milestone in her skilled profession.

Due to Fightful for the quote