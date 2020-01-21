Audi carrying 6 young men crashes into Welland Canal

Police within the Niagara Area are in search of the driving force of an Audi that crashed into the Welland Canal early Tuesday morning.

Niagara Regional Police say they had been referred to as to the scene round 2:15 a.m. and located the automotive had struck a tree earlier than going into the canal in St. Catharines.

The canal was drained weeks in the past so the automotive ended up in a couple of metre of water.

Investigators imagine there have been six folks within the automotive, together with the driving force, who ran away.

All occupants had been in a position to get out of the automotive on their very own, however one was critically injured and needed to be taken to an out-of-town hospital.

The remaining passengers had been harm however their accidents weren’t thought-about life-threatening. The passengers had been all males of their 20s.

The Audi was totalled within the crash.