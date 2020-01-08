Audience all set to witness Vijayashanti’s firebrand performance in Sarileru Nekevaru

Mahesh Babu and Vijayshanti in Sarileru Nekevaru.Twitter

Virtually 30 years after they have been first seen collectively in Famous person Krishna’s Koduku Diddina Kapuram, Vijayashanti and Mahesh Babu have teamed up once more for Sarileru Nekevaru. Followers can’t wait to observe the magic that the duo will unfurl on display.

The actress-turned-politician known as the Woman Amitabh. She had left the movie trade to pursue her profession in politics and is again after a break of 13 years. The Telugu movie trade has embraced and welcomed her again with tons of affection.

Vijayashanti is well-liked for movies like Neti Bharatham, Prathighatana, Karthavyam, Osey… Ramulamma, which created a sensation. She is making a grand re-entry as Bharathi, a school professor, in Famous person Mahesh’s Sarileru Neekevvaru.

Many filmmakers have tried to rope her into their movies and convey her again to the trade. No scripts that they’ve taken to her may win her coronary heart. Lastly, Anil Ravipudi managed to get a nod from Vijayashanti for Sarileru Nekevaru. He had approached her for a few movies earlier too however she was fairly busy together with her profession in politics.

Ramabrhmam Sunkara, one of many producers of the movie, not too long ago stated that he’s so impressed with the efficiency of the actress that he feels she deserves a Nationwide Award. All the unit of the movie is all praises for the actress and her efficiency.

Sarileru Neekevvaru is introduced by Dil Raju beneath Sri Venkateswara Creations banner and produced by Ramabrahmam Sunkara and Mahesh Babu beneath AK Entertainments and GMB Entertainments. Rashmika Mandanna is the main woman on this movie.