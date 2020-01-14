Aurora child sex assault suspect may have other victims, police warn

Andrew Sandoval

Aurora police need Denver metro mother and father to ask their youngsters about doable contacts with a person charged with little one sexual assault and exploitation of a teenage boy.

“We think there could be other victims,” Officer Matthew Longshore, an Aurora police spokesman, stated Tuesday. “We hope not. We’re just trying to make sure.”

Andrew Brian Sandoval, 50, was charged on Oct. 1 with little one sexual assault-pattern of abuse, Web luring of a kid with intent to take advantage of and sexual exploitation of a kid, in accordance with Arapahoe County District Courtroom information.

“He was communicating with a 13-year-old online and had several meet-ups with him,” Longshore stated.

Mother and father ought to test on social media accounts utilized by their kids for doable communications with Sandoval, Longshore stated. In the event that they uncover that their little one had contact with Sandoval they need to contact Aurora police, he stated.

Sandoval is scheduled to look for a preliminary listening to on Thursday in Arapahoe County District Courtroom, in accordance with courtroom information.