Aurora, Denver police investigate separate shootings that injured 3

Denver and Aurora police are investigating shootings Friday night time and early Saturday morning that injured three individuals, the departments stated.

Within the Aurora capturing, police stated a person awoke to strangers inside his condo within the 2100 block of South Rifle Manner. Throughout a wrestle, the person suffered “multiple gunshot wounds,” in response to a information launch. The capturing occurred about 2:30 a.m.

The person was hospitalized, and details about his situation was not instantly obtainable. The Aurora Police Division stated it was nonetheless investigating the incident and requested that anybody with details about it name investigators at (303) 739-6090, or Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-STOP (7867).

The Denver capturing occurred Friday night within the 1400 block of Yosemite Road.

Police stated two injured victims had been situated, however supplied scant particulars and stated they nonetheless had been working to determine a suspect.