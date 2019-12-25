Aurora deputy chief who responded to drunken officer says he is retiring

Citing a current change in “circumstances,” the person who was set to change into interim chief of the Aurora Police Division in lower than per week has introduced he doesn’t need the job and can retire in three months.

The announcement comes after Paul O’Keefe, a longtime division veteran and present deputy police chief, was the primary APD official to reach on the scene of a drunken, armed, on-duty Aurora officer, Nate Meier, who handed out whereas driving his patrol automobile.

An inner affairs report discovered that O’Keefe first referred to as for a unique officer to go examine Meier for potential DUI, however that he later nixed that plan as a result of, as he advised it, Meier’s “physical demeanor was not what I thought was consistent with alcohol intoxication; it appeared more medical in nature.”

The incident came about in March, however didn’t come to gentle till two weeks in the past, when CBS4 reported what had occurred, and the truth that Meier stored his job and was by no means charged. Police experiences obtained by The Publish two days after the story broke confirmed O’Keefe was the primary to reply on scene.

APD Chief Nick Metz is stepping down after Dec. 31, and O’Keefe was slated to take over on an interim foundation. That’s now not the plan, in response to a letter from O’Keefe metropolis spokesman shared with The Denver Publish on Christmas Eve.

“Please accept this email as an official request to remove my name from consideration as the Interim Chief of Police,” reads the letter, which, in response to a spokesman, O’Keefe addressed to Aurora’s deputy metropolis supervisor.

Paul O’Keefe

“This request is just not one thing that I make frivolously; I’ve given nice thought to this resolution and imagine, below the present circumstances, that it’s in the perfect curiosity of the Police Division, to which I’ve dedicated over 24 years of devoted service, and to the Metropolis of Aurora.

“It is my intention that by removing myself from this interim position, that the men and women of the Aurora Police Department will ultimately be able to move beyond the negative depiction currently being broadcast and be recognized for the exceptional professionals that they truly are.”

O’Keefe wrote within the e-mail that he’ll retire from the division on March 31, however that he’s keen to help within the seek for a brand new chief, and in that individual’s eventual transition to management.

Chief Metz, in a current e-mail to colleagues, blasted protection of the Meier scandal.

“I’m guessing many of you would agree with me that the inaccurate media spin this past week has been frustrating,” Metz wrote in his e-mail, which Aurora officers launched. “I don’t want this to become a distraction from a message I want all of you to hear loud and clear, which is this: If you make a mistake, OWN YOUR S**T…”