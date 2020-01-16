Aurora detectives solve 1996 cold case of woman stabbed in alley

Whereas repeatedly stabbing Tangie Lynn Sims, her killer lower himself and left his blood drops in an Aurora alley within the fall of 1996. Twenty three years later, the blood helped police and different forensic specialists clear up the case.

Tangie Lynn Sims

It wasn’t straightforward although.

Earlier than figuring out Wesley Backman because the 25-year-old girl’s killer, Aurora police detectives Steve Conner and Michael Prince crisscrossed the nation monitoring clues. By the point they recognized Backman, he already was lifeless, in accordance with an Aurora Police Division information launch.

Aurora police labored with United Knowledge Join, a Denver-based laboratory, to make use of DNA from the scene and genealogical analysis to attach Backman to the crime.

“The excellent work done by the original investigators, the incredible determination of Agents Conner and Prince, as well as the amazing work done by UDCL allowed Tangie’s family to finally obtain some solace and closure,” the information launch stated.

Sims’ homicide rattled Aurora residents and led to an intense investigation simply to find out who the sufferer had been, in accordance with Denver Publish newspaper articles on the time.

A lady was strolling her kids to high school on the morning of Oct. 24, 1996, when she noticed one thing horrible, one Denver Publish article stated. The bloody physique of a younger girl with lengthy blond hair was mendacity on the bottom in an alley within the 1200 block of Iola Avenue.

After reaching out to native newspaper and TV reporters and asking them to publicize the homicide, witnesses got here ahead and police have been capable of establish the sufferer as Sims, the article stated. She had grown up in Chattanooga, Tenn. She had attended a Baptist church and had labored at a Bojangles’ Well-known Hen ‘n Biscuits restaurant as a cook dinner, the Denver Publish article stated.

Sims had been severely crushed and stabbed to loss of life, a police investigation on the time decided. She final was seen alive strolling towards a semitrailer, McCoy’s information launch stated. The killer had lower himself throughout the assault and left blood drops on the scene. The blood was collected.

After a prolonged, thorough investigation, Aurora detectives weren’t capable of establish a suspect and Sims’ case went chilly, in accordance with the information launch.

Years later, Conner and Prince picked up the investigation and adopted leads created by new technological advances and strategies. In 2019, developments in DNA testing mixed with genealogical analysis led to a break within the case.

Forensic genealogist Joan Hanlon of United Knowledge Join was capable of establish the killer’s household, the information launch stated. Extra work was wanted. The DNA led to the killer’s household tree however not on to him. Conner and Prince traveled from state to state searching for relations.

Lastly, one of many family members they discovered donated DNA for a comparability with the killer’s DNA, the information launch stated. A blood match was made between the unidentified relative and Backman, who was born in 1955. However Backman died in 2008.

The detectives appeared for different clues to corroborate their idea that Backman was the killer. They discovered that Backman had been an over-the-road truck driver and had lived throughout the nation together with in Aurora. Sims had final been seen strolling towards a semitrailer.

Conner and Prince are working with different detectives throughout the nation to see if Backman had different victims.