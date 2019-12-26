Aurora leaders face tight deadline for picking new police chief

Aurora metropolis officers have 4 enterprise days to call a brand new interim police chief after the person slated to take over the spot introduced on Christmas Eve that he received’t take the job in any case.

Metropolis of Aurora Aurora police Chief Paul Metz, left, and Deputy Chief Paul O’Keefe

The time crunch comes after Deputy Chief Paul O’Keefe, who had been named to take over division management when present Chief Nick Metz retires on the finish of the yr, introduced in an electronic mail to metropolis officers that he would not take the job. As a substitute, he stated he’ll retire in March.

The change of plans comes within the wake of public scrutiny of the way in which O’Keefe and others within the police division dealt with a March incident during which an on-duty, armed and uniformed police officer handed out drunk whereas driving a police automobile.

The officer was not cited for DUI and was allowed to maintain his job, though he was suspended and demoted. O’Keefe was the primary particular person from the Aurora Police Division to reach on the scene; he wrote in a report obtained by The Denver Publish that he whereas he smelled alcohol on the officer, he determined to not have the incident be investigated as a DUI as a result of he thought the officer was affected by a medical episode.

The officer later admitted he’d gone residence to drink vodka throughout his shift, and stated he blacked out behind the wheel.

Aurora Metropolis Supervisor Jim Twombly, who will decide the police division’s subsequent interim chief, stated Monday it was untimely to debate who that chief could be.

“We will obviously need to act quickly,” he stated in an electronic mail.

O’Keefe stated within the Christmas Eve electronic mail to officers that he hoped the choice to drag out of the interim chief place would assist the police division “move beyond the negative depiction currently being broadcast.”

Different prime cops on the division embody Division Chiefs Harry Glidden, Ernie Ortiz and Vanessa Wilson, in accordance with the town’s web site.