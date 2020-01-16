Aurora police, CBI search for missing 13-year-old girl

Authorities are on the lookout for a 13-year-old lady who was final seen Tuesday in Aurora.

Carma Harris, was final seen close to Mrachek Center Faculty within the 1900 block of South Telluride Avenue round four p.m. Tuesday, in line with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

The lady is taken into account to be an “at-risk juvenile” and would possibly attempt to journey to Wichita, Kansas, in line with the CBI. The Aurora Police Division on Twitter requested individuals to maintain a watch out for Carma on Greyhound buses, RTD buses and at truck stops and comfort shops.

Carma is described as a black lady, 5 foot 7 inches tall, weighing about 160 kilos. She was final seen sporting a lightweight inexperienced jacket, inexperienced tank high, black pants and white-and-black slides.

Anybody who sees Carma is requested to name 911.