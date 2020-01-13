Aurora police officer sentenced to home detention after pleading guilty to DUI, gun charges

An Aurora police officer has been sentenced to residence detention after pleading responsible to prices of driving below the affect and prohibited use of a weapon whereas drunk.

Douglas County Choose Susanna Meissner-Cutler on Thursday sentenced Annette Brook, 56, of Parker, to 20 days of in-home detention and 12 months probation on the 2 misdemeanor counts, in accordance with a information launch from Vikki Migoya, spokeswoman for 18th Judicial District Lawyer George Brauchler.

“Nobody is above the law in our community. Police, plumber, principal or otherwise are equally protected and accountable under our laws,” Brauchler stated within the information launch. “When a well-investigated DUI case is brought to us, we will pursue it without regard to title, occupation, station or demographic.”

Prosecutors had requested the choose to condemn Brook to 10 days in jail.

On June 17, Colorado State Patrol troopers responding to a one-vehicle crash at westbound C-470 and Lucent Boulevard questioned Brook concerning the crash, in accordance with the information launch. She informed them that she had hit the concrete barrier after falling asleep on the wheel, the information launch stated.

However an investigation revealed that her blood-alcohol degree was .227, greater than twice the authorized restrict of .08, in accordance with the information launch.

The troopers additionally discovered a loaded handgun in a bag inside Brook’s SUV on the time, the information launch stated.

Brook was the second Aurora police officer final yr to be embroiled in a drunken driving incident.

On the afternoon of March 29, two folks known as 911 after they found Officer Nathan F. Meier unconscious within the driver’s seat of his unmarked automotive in the midst of East Mississippi Avenue close to Buckley Air Drive Base, in accordance with an Aurora inner affairs proof abstract beforehand obtained by The Denver Publish.

On the time, Meier was not investigated for driving below the affect regardless that fellow officers reported that they smelled alcohol and talked about doable intoxication on the scene. He was demoted after an inner investigation.

Brauchler later stated an investigation into Meier’s incident is now pending.