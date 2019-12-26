News

Aurora police seek suspect in connection with Christmas Day fatal shooting

December 27, 2019
Aurora police recognized a 36-year-old man as a suspect in reference to a deadly Christmas Day capturing.

Authorities are trying to find Curtis Davis-Barnes, who drives a grey 2007 BMW 525 automobile with license plates CPL-238. Police mentioned he’s thought of armed and harmful and urged he public to name 911 if noticed.

Officers responded at 2:15 a.m. Wednesday to studies of a capturing within the 17000 block of East Kansas Place. They discovered a person inside a home who had been shot, police mentioned.

It was the second fatality in Aurora in a span of two hours.

UPDATE: Curtis Davis-Barnes (DOB 101883) is needed on this case for First Diploma Homicide. Related to a ’07 grey BMW 525 license CPL-238. CONSIDERED ARMED AND DANGEROUS, DO NOT APPROACH. Should you see him instantly name 911 #APDNews pic.twitter.com/bpY6YlmBUE

— Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) December 26, 2019

