Aurora police seek suspect in connection with Christmas Day fatal shooting

Aurora police recognized a 36-year-old man as a suspect in reference to a deadly Christmas Day capturing.

Authorities are trying to find Curtis Davis-Barnes, who drives a grey 2007 BMW 525 automobile with license plates CPL-238. Police mentioned he’s thought of armed and harmful and urged he public to name 911 if noticed.

Officers responded at 2:15 a.m. Wednesday to studies of a capturing within the 17000 block of East Kansas Place. They discovered a person inside a home who had been shot, police mentioned.

It was the second fatality in Aurora in a span of two hours.