Aurora police seeking missing, at-risk 47-year-old man

December 24, 2019
Aurora police are searching for an at-risk grownup who was reported lacking Monday night by his caregiver.

In response to a tweet despatched out by the Aurora Police Division simply earlier than eight:30 p.m. Monday, the person, recognized solely by the primary identify Ricky, was reported lacking after not returning house from work in Denver.

The caregiver was anticipating him house round or after 5 p.m., police say. Ricky was final seen carrying a black jacket, blue denims and glasses. He was carrying a darkish inexperienced laundry bag. He makes use of the RTD transit system to get round.

He’s 47 years outdated and has a gentle mental incapacity, based on police.

Anybody who has seen Ricky is requested to name 911.

