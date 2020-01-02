Aurora police suspect foul play after missing person found dead

An individual reported lacking on Dec. 30 in Aurora was discovered useless Wednesday, and police are investigating the dying as a murder.

The individual, who has not been recognized, was reported lacking from the 1400 block of South Salem Manner, based on the Aurora Police Division. Investigators discovered days later that there have been “suspicious circumstances” within the case, police stated in a press release.

A physique discovered Wednesday is “believed to be the missing person,” based on police. Officer Anthony Camacho declined to say the place the physique was discovered or the gender of the sufferer, citing the continued investigation.

The physique can be recognized by the Arapahoe County Coroner’s Workplace.

Police requested anybody with data on the case to name police at 303-739-6067.