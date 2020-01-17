Aurora teen who killed man over an Xbox sentenced to 30 years in prison

A teen boy who killed a 32-year-old man throughout a theft for an Xbox gaming system was sentenced as an grownup to 30 years in jail.

Brigham Yahir Mendez, 16, shot Jacob Michael Clymer a number of occasions in October 2018 after Mendez answered a Fb gross sales commercial for an Xbox. Mendez, who was sentenced Monday, pleaded responsible in October to second-degree homicide and tried aggravated theft with a lethal weapon, in keeping with a information launch from the 17th Judicial District Lawyer’s Workplace.

Clymer and his spouse, Melinda Hatcher, had organized over Fb to fulfill Mendez however after negotiating the value Mendez pulled a gun and demanded they hand over the Xbox. Clymer was shot within the chest, head and stomach.

Senior Deputy District Lawyer Tariq Sheikh instructed Adams County District Decide Tomee Crespin on the sentencing listening to that Mendez admitted he deliberate to rob the couple as a result of he wanted cash, the information launch mentioned. Sheikh additionally learn a letter from Hatcher wherein she expressed the ache and loss that she, their youngsters, and household had handled.