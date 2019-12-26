Austin Theory & Shotzi Blackheart React To WWE NXT Debuts

WWE NXT aired a pretaped Christmas episode this week, however there have been nonetheless two notable debuts.

Austin Idea confronted Roderick Robust for the NXT North American Title in a terrific open problem match. Then Shotzi Blackheart took on Bianca Belair afterward.

Each NXT newcomers misplaced their matches, however they had been nonetheless very excited for his or her huge debuts to come back. Loads of followers commented about these thrilling debuts as a result of they know what these stars are able to.

Austin Idea merely commented saying: “All day.” Fairly quickly followers throughout will know precisely what he’s speaking about. The previous EVOLVE Champion has a popularity to uphold within the ring and he’s younger sufficient to have an enormous profession forward of him.

Shotzi Blackheart noticed a tweet from NXT calling her “daddy” which is her nickname. She mentioned: “Confirmed” to the tweet saying that they’re obsessed along with her and everybody else must be as effectively.

2020 will seemingly be an thrilling time for NXT. They aren’t achieved debuting new stars both. There are nonetheless fairly a couple of individuals ready within the wings to leap within the ring at Full Sail Area.