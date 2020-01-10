Auston adding ‘D’ to the delight of his coach

His viewers wanted a day to understand the info Auston Matthews provided up after Wednesday’s recreation at Scotiabank Enviornment.

Passing the 30-goal mark, youngest Leaf and first American to get there in 4 consecutive seasons, 40 or 50 now in his sights and a career-high 25:41 of ice time that lined two regulation-time targets and a 3rd within the shootout of a Four-Three loss to Winnipeg.

However on a group the place success is just not a given till it proves it may play higher defence at playoff time, Matthews’ most underrated stat of the night time was his club-high three takeaways. When the 22-year-old can use his pace and fast persist with retrieve pucks in addition to launch them, he makes Sheldon Keefe one pleased head coach.

“Absolutely,” Keefe mentioned on Thursday. “One of many issues we’ve talked to all our group, however I’ve met with Auston about, is whether or not it’s the intelligence he has, his energy, his pace or his instincts, these issues can actually assist him defensively.

“The extra he may be good at that, he’ll have the puck that rather more offensively. Final night time was an excellent instance.”

Miffed at lacking an open look within the slot, Matthews back-checked to grab a puck from Jets’ Jack Roslovic at centre, later changing a Mitch Marner move for his first objective of the sport.

“But he’s been doing that for quite some time now,” Keefe continued, “placing numerous good work in on the defensive facet.

“The targets are simply going to return together with his capability, however he’s in a position to play extra constantly towards anyone, win these matchups and nonetheless produce whereas not giving up a lot defensively.”

Matthews has 4 targets in three residence video games on this just-concluded stand and 24 of his 31 general, with three extra residence dates subsequent week following Sunday’s highway match in Florida towards the Panthers.

“You try and approach every game the same,” Matthews mentioned of his present sizzling streak, which places him behind solely David Pastrnak of the Bruins in targets (32). “Not get too crazy with how you prepare, how you approach any certain game. You do your best, have fun and obviously for myself, create as much offence as we can as a line (with Marner and Zach Hyman).”

Matthews moved his taking pictures share above 18.zero% on Wednesday.

“I work on (my shot) all the time in practice, trying to pick different spots, try different shots. Freddy (Andersen) is a pretty tough guy to score on and it’s fun going up against him at practice. We’re pretty close.”

So far as his rising ice time goes, it’s counter to what former coach Mike Babcock would permit, significantly in playoffs when Matthews ought to have been getting extra rope with video games on the road.

“I want to be out there as much as possible,” Matthews agreed. “I think Sheldon has a pretty good (idea) to gauge that by our body language on the bench when we’re ready to go back out, with TV timeouts and stuff like that. He plans accordingly, I guess, and I’ve felt pretty good since he came in. I feel I’m playing a lot more.”

Jason Spezza, who’s 36 but additionally getting extra ice time beneath Keefe, sees Matthews flourishing with that added workload.

“He’s really elevated his game in the last month and a half,” Spezza mentioned. “He’s finding himself as a player, a person and carrying himself with a lot of confidence. It’s a great sign for our club that he keeps getting better.”

Spezza has been within the NHL because the 2002-03 season, however Matthews is already greater than a 3rd of the best way to the previous’s 338 NHL objective whole.

“He can shoot so many different ways that he keeps the goalie guessing,” noticed Spezza. “It goes underrated how big he is so he can get it off from anywhere. When you have confidence in your shot, you use it a little more. He puts the work in every day.”

John Tavares can be impressed.

“To score a lot in this league, it’s not always from the same spot and the same set of circumstances,” mentioned the Leafs captain, who has 335 profession targets. “Though he will get loads on his off-wing, he’s undoubtedly developed a capability to make use of a one-timer (witness his tying objective Wednesday from the highest of the circle beneath Connor Hellebuyck’s shoulder) whether or not it’s a fast one or he has time to wind up.

“He has such a knack of being in the appropriate place on the proper time across the internet, as effectively.

“There isn’t a one with a greater launch than him. He’s at all times had a robust two-way recreation, however you play longer within the league, you perceive the significance of that facet of the puck and the way performs develop.

“Together with his ability set and the way pushed he’s, it’s as much as him to find out no matter stage he desires to get to.”

LEAFS WARMING UP ALREADY

The temperature in Dawn, Fla., is projected at 23C this weekend, the identical quantity as Travis Dermott’s sweater.

Coming off the Maple Leafs’ chilly outside observe at Nathan Phillips Sq. on Thursday, dipping under zero at puck drop, Sunday’s highway recreation stuffed the defenceman with heat ideas.

“It will be nice to get out there (leaving Friday), get some sun and some Vitamin D that isn’t in pill form,” joked Dermott.

The Leafs play the Panthers, then resume their homestand with three extra at Scotiabank Enviornment. However 4 extra journeys await the Leafs in sunny climes — two visits south, one other to California, in addition to Nashville and Dallas on the finish of this month. Just a few Leafs sounded stuffed up the previous couple of days, Auston Matthews confirming chilly virus is making the rounds of the dressing room.

