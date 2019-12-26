Australia Add Spinner Mitchell Swepson To Squad For 3rd Test vs New Zealand

Australia on Thursday added Queensland’s Mitchell Swepson to their squad for the third and ultimate Check in opposition to New Zealand in Sydney, elevating the prospect of enjoying two specialist spinners. The 26-year-old leg-spinner joined the aspect for preparation throughout the ongoing second Check in Melbourne and can stay with them main into the Sydney Check from January three, the place circumstances usually help gradual bowlers. “Having Mitch in Sydney gives us the option to play two specialist spinners if the conditions demand,” nationwide selector Trevor Hohns stated.

“We will make those assessments when we get to Sydney.”

If chosen, he’ll be a part of Nathan Lyon in a two-pronged spin assault.

Swepson, who has taken 12 wickets from six Sheffield Protect video games at 26.58, was a member of Australia’s Check squad for excursions of India and Bangladesh in 2017.

He took two wickets on his worldwide debut in a Twenty20 match in opposition to England at Edgbaston in 2018.

Hohns added that veteran paceman Peter Siddle, referred to as as much as the squad for Melbourne however not chosen, had been launched again to the Adelaide Strikers within the Huge Bash League.

“Having Sids (Siddle) as the 13th man and his experience at the MCG has been invaluable,” stated Hohns.