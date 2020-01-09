Australia Beat Britain, Russia Thrash Argentina To Enter ATP Cup Semis

A dynamic Nick Kyrgios and dogged Alex de Minaur powered Australia into the ATP Cup semi-finals Thursday with an epic 2-1 win towards the Tim Henman-led Britain, and so they have been joined by Russia who overpowered Argentina. The house workforce clinched the tie after an 18-16 third-set tiebreaker within the doubles to arrange a possible blockbuster last-four conflict towards Rafael Nadal’s Davis Cup-winning Spain who face Belgium on Friday. Russia, spearheaded by world quantity 5 Daniil Medvedev gained each their singles to brush previous Argentina. Their reward is a semi-final towards both Novak Djokovic’s Serbia, or Canada.

Kyrgios crushed Cameron Norrie within the opening singles 6-2, 6-2 earlier than Dan Evans got here by way of a memorable showdown towards De Minaur 7-6 (7/Four), Four-6, 7-6 (7/2) to arrange the decisive, winner-takes-all doubles.

Australian captain Lleyton Hewitt took an enormous gamble by dropping common doubles pair John Friends and Chris Guccione in favour of Kyrgios and de Minaur, and it seemed a poor choice once they misplaced the primary set 6-Three.

However, spurred by Kyrgios’ booming serve, they took the following 6-Three earlier than a nailbiting tiebreaker that lasted greater than half-an-hour.

Jamie Murray and Joe Salisbury had 4 match factors, which have been all saved, with Australia lastly changing on their fifth match level, sparking jubilant scenes.

“That was incredible tennis. All three matches today everyone gave 100 percent and left it all out on the court,” stated Hewitt.

“Really proud of the boys, the way they were able to turn it around… it could have gone either way.”

Within the second quarter-final, Karen Khachanov continued his scorching run of kind and bought the ball rolling for Russia by beating an out-of-sorts Guido Pella 6-2, 7-6 (7/Four).

The world quantity 17 has gained all 4 of his matches this season and was in management all through towards the Argentinian, who appeared on the verge on tears within the opening set.

Medvedev, additionally unbeaten, shortly took cost of his showdown with world quantity 13 Diego Schwartzman, however misplaced focus within the second and was slapped with some extent penalty for twice smashing his racquet into the umpires chair throughout an argument with the official.

He regrouped to race by way of the third set for a 6-Four, Four-6, 6-Three win.

Pores and skin of enamel

“The second set and third one (of Medvedev’s match) was high-class tennis from both sides,” Russian captain Marat Safin stated, including that he was “very proud” of his workforce.

“It was important for him to stay mentally strong, maintain his calm and see what’s going to come.”

The Australia-Britain tie was notable for Evans’ conflict with world quantity 18 De Minaur, a three-hour 23-minute contest that could be a contender for match of the event.

After Evans took the opening set in a tense tiebreaker, De Minaur fought again to seize the second.

He went Four-2 behind in a see-saw third, however rallied once more as they exchanged service breaks with the Australian exhibiting nerves of metal to avoid wasting 4 match factors and take it to a different tiebreak — which the exhausted Briton lastly gained

“That’s about as good as I’ve got really and I only got through by the skin of my teeth,” admitted Evans, ranked 42.

A composed Kyrgios beat world quantity six Stefanos Tsitsipas on Tuesday and carried that momentum into his conflict towards Norrie.

The mercurial Australian has been a mannequin of focus and focus on the ATP Cup, thriving within the workforce setting.

It’s partly on account of having a six-month suspended ban hanging over him, imposed in September for calling an Irish umpire a “potato” and a “tool” in Cincinnati.

He additionally accused the ATP of being corrupt earlier than backtracking on the allegation.

“I love the team event,” Kyrgios stated.

“Rusty (Hewitt) is the best captain, the teammates have been supporting each other, being there for each other and that’s paid off,” he added.