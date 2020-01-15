January 15, 2020 | eight:32am

The florets are flaming out.

Australia’s two largest grocery store chains are reportedly grappling with a scarcity of broccoli and different produce because the nation’s large bushfires ravage farms.

Grocery retailers Woolworths and Coles stated their broccoli provides are struggling due to the fires, which have slammed a minimum of 19,000 farmers, the Each day Mail reported Wednesday.

“Due to extreme weather patterns in our growing regions, we are currently seeing an impact on the supply of broccoli,” a Woolworths spokesperson instructed a reporter for native TV station 7NEWS. “We’re working closely with our suppliers to improve supply for our customers as quickly as possible.”

The fires have reportedly harm the provision of meat and different gadgets, in addition to broccoli at Coles supermarkets. The corporate stated it’s attempting to assist suppliers by buying fruit and greens which may be blemished or smaller than common.

“We apologize to our customers if the product they wish to buy is currently unavailable and thank them for helping us to help Australian farmers and suppliers,” a Coles spokesperson instructed 7NEWS in an announcement.

Australian customers might additionally find yourself paying extra for the produce that’s left on grocery store cabinets. Vegetable trade group AUSVEG expects vegetable costs to spike as a lot as 50 p.c because the bushfires scorch crops and squeeze growers, Australian broadcaster ABC reported this week.

The fires have burned hundreds of thousands of acres of land, left greater than two dozen folks useless and killed greater than 1 billion animals since they began raging final 12 months. Firefighters stated this week that they might be lastly reining within the blazes because of cooler climate.