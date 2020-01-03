Australia Bushfires Force Relocation Of Canberra Tennis Event

Raging bushfires on Friday pressured the Canberra Worldwide tennis event to be relocated with officers saying play can be unlikely in present circumstances. The competitors, an ATP Challenger 125 occasion and on the ladies’s ITF World Tennis Tour — stepping stones to the complete tour — was on account of begin on Monday. However blazes within the area and smoky circumstances pressured organisers to drag the pin and transfer it to Bendigo in Victoria state, some 600 kilometres (round 375 miles) away. “The health of players, fans, volunteers, staff and stakeholders is our biggest priority at all times,” stated Tennis ACT chief Kim Kachel.

“Unfortunately, the best advice from the weather and fire experts is that the conditions over the next few days mean it is unlikely there would be any play.”

Amongst these set to play are eight males within the high 100, together with France’s Ugo Humbert, Italian veteran Andreas Seppi and Germany’s Philipp Kohlschreiber.

Fires have been raging throughout Australia for weeks, claiming 18 lives and forcing mass evacuations with circumstances forecast to worsen on the weekend.

Tennis Australia chief Craig Tiley stated the unprecedented choice to maneuver the event was a results of essentially the most up-to-date and correct info obtainable.

“We have been closely monitoring the bushfire situation in the region and particularly New South Wales, South Australia and Victoria and are receiving daily updates from the local experts and authorities,” he stated.

“We know how important the tournament is for players preparing to play at the Australian Open and the decision to move the tournament from Canberra to Bendigo has been made to ensure they can still compete.”