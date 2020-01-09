Australia Edge Britain In Epic ATP Cup Quarter-Final Clash

A dynamic Nick Kyrgios and dogged Alex de Minaur powered Australia into the ATP Cup semi-finals on Thursday with an epic 2-1 win over the Tim Henman-led Britain. The house workforce clinched the tie after an 18-16 third-set tiebreaker within the doubles to arrange a possible blockbuster last-four conflict in opposition to Rafael Nadal’s Davis Cup-winning Spain who face Belgium on Friday. Kyrgios crushed Cameron Norrie within the opening singles 6-2, 6-2 earlier than Dan Evans got here by means of a memorable showdown in opposition to De Minaur 7-6 (7/Four), Four-6, 7-6 (7/2) to arrange the decisive, winner-takes-all, doubles.

Australian captain Lleyton Hewitt took an enormous gamble by dropping common doubles pair John Friends and Chris Guccione in favour of Kyrgios and de Minaur and it seemed a poor determination after they misplaced the primary set 6-Three.

However spurred by Kyrgios’ booming serve they took the following 6-Three earlier than a nailbiting tiebreaker that lasted greater than half-an-hour.

Jamie Murray and Joe Salisbury had 4 match factors, which have been all saved, with Australia lastly changing on their fifth match level, sparking jubilant scenes.

“That was incredible tennis. All three matches today everyone gave 100 percent and left it all out on the court,” mentioned Hewitt.

“Really proud of the boys, the way they were able to turn it around… it could have gone either way.”

The tie was notable for Evans’ conflict with world quantity 18 De Minaur, a three-hour 23-minute contest that may be a contender for match of the event.

After Evans took the opening set in a tense tiebreaker, De Minaur fought again to seize the second.

He went Four-2 behind in a see-sawing third however rallied once more as they exchanged service breaks with the Australian displaying nerves of metal to avoid wasting 4 match factors and take it to a different tiebreak, which the exhausted Briton lastly received

“That’s about as good as I’ve got really and I only got through by the skin of my teeth,” mentioned Evans, ranked 42.

“I sneaked it and this is what team competition is always about, particularly Britain and Australia, it’s always a great rivalry and there’s been great spirit.”

A composed Kyrgios beat world quantity six Stefanos Tsitsipas on Tuesday and carried that momentum into his conflict in opposition to Norrie.

The mercurial Australian has been a mannequin of focus and focus on the ATP Cup as he thrives within the workforce surroundings.

It’s partly resulting from having a six-month suspended ban hanging over him, imposed in September for calling an Irish umpire a “potato” and a “tool” in Cincinnati.

He additionally accused the ATP of being corrupt earlier than backtracking on the allegation.

“We’ve got each others’ backs. I love the team event. Rusty (Hewitt) is the best captain, the teammates have been supporting each other, being there for each other and that’s paid off,” Kyrgios mentioned.

Regardless of his flaws, Kyrgios’ flamboyance and pure expertise shone brightly in opposition to an error-riddled Norrie.

He performed some wonderful drop pictures, served superbly and exhibited his rocket-like forehand in entrance of a vocal crowd at Ken Rosewall Enviornment.

Argentina face Russia within the second quarter-final later Thursday.