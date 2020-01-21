Australia Open: Maria Sharapova Crashes Out In First Round

Maria Sharapova’s faltering profession hit a recent low Tuesday when the five-time Grand Slam champion was turfed out within the first spherical of the Australian Open in straight units. The 32-year-old former world primary carried a haunted have a look at instances in a Three-6, Four-6 defeat to Croatia’s 19th-seeded Donna Vekic. There have been flashes of the shape that helped make Sharapova some of the marketable ladies in sport, the 145th-ranked Russian getting back from 5-1 down within the first set.

However Sharapova, who was banned for 15 months for failing a medicine check on the 2016 Australian Open, succumbed within the first set in 36 minutes.

Taking part in on the centre court docket Rod Laver Enviornment — an indication of Sharapova’s enduring pulling energy — she broke to go Three-1 up within the second set.

However Vekic broke again twice and sealed victory on the second match level when Sharapova fired wildly vast.

Sharapova was given a wildcard into Melbourne, the place she gained the title in 2008, and has struggled badly for kind and health since getting back from the ban for taking meldonium.

She missed giant chunks of final yr with a shoulder harm and has seen her rating plummet.

The Russian, who final misplaced within the Melbourne first spherical in 2010, has now slumped to opening defeats at three Grand Slam tournaments in a row.