Australia Open: Prajnesh Gunneswaran Fails To Qualify To Main Draw

Prajnesh Gunneswaran on Friday did not qualify for the principle draw of the Australian Open males’s singles occasion after shedding in straight units to Ernests Gulbis of Latvia within the ultimate spherical of the qualifiers. India’s top-ranked participant Prajnesh, who can be World 122 and seeded 17th within the qualifiers, went personal 6-7 (2), 2-6 to Gulbis in his ultimate spherical qualifying tie. India’s marketing campaign within the singles ended within the qualifiers together with his exit.

Prajnesh fought exhausting within the first set to take it into tie-break, the place the Indian faltered handy early benefit to his rival.

Within the second set, as soon as Gulbis broke Prajnesh within the first and third video games to construct a Three-Zero lead, it was downhill for him as he misplaced in a single hour and 20 minutes.

On Thursday, Prajnesh had saved his hopes alive of constructing it to the principle draw after registering an incredible comeback victory within the second spherical of the qualifiers. Prajnesh defeated Germany’s Yannick Hanfmann 1-6, 6-2, 6-1 in an intense match that lasted for one hour and 22 minutes.

On Thursday, Sumit Nagal misplaced his first qualifying spherical match towards Egypt’s Mohamed Safwat. Nagal, ranked 128, misplaced to World no. 172 Mohamed Safwat 6-7, 2-6 within the match that lasted for nearly an hour and a half.