Australia Post Biggest Ever ODI Win Over India To Take 1-0 Series Lead

Australia hammered India by 10 wickets within the first ODI on the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday to take a 1-Zero lead within the three-match collection. After a batting collapse for India noticed them publish 255 all out on the board, Australia’s openers hit Indian bowlers across the park to finish their greatest ever win over India within the 50-over format. Australia captain Aaron Finch and David Warner each hit improbable centuries to place up the very best Australian partnership towards India as they chased down the goal with 12.2 overs to spare.

Aaron Finch gained the toss and put India in to bat. India captain Virat Kohli, in a bid to regulate Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul within the aspect, moved himself right down to No.four within the batting order.

Australia had the early breakthrough when Rohit Sharma mistimed a shot to David Warner off Mitchell Starc after scoring simply 10 runs.

However Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul then pissed off Australia, placing up a 121-run stand.

However the partnership ended when KL Rahul chipped a simple catch to Steve Smith at cowl off Ashton Agar within the 28th over. He headed to the pavilion simply three runs in need of a half-century.

Pat Cummins struck within the subsequent over to dismiss Shikhar Dhawan.

Aaron Finch might have been in a spot of hassle when Virat Kohli hit Adam Zampa for a six off the primary ball of the 32nd over, however any issues of the Indian skipper enjoying a game-changing knock disappeared on the very subsequent supply because the leg-spinner caught him off his personal bowling.

Shreyas Iyer fell quickly as nicely earlier than Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja put up some resistance. However that ended when Jadeja was caught behind. Pant was quickly to go as nicely, attempting to tug a Pat Cummins quick supply, however solely managing to top-edge the ball onto his personal helmet earlier than it looped to Ashton Turner at level.

Pant suffered a concussion as a result of ball hitting his helmet and was underneath commentary throughout Australia’s inning, with KL Rahul taking on the gloves in his absence.

A late flourish by Kuldeep Yadav helped India go previous the 250-mark.

The chase was a snug one for Australia. Aaron Finch bought off to a flyer, with Warner taking a while to settle in. However quickly, the swashbuckling left-hander additionally bought going as they dished out what was solely India’s fifth ever loss by 10 wickets in ODIs — and simply the second at residence.

David Warner hit 128 off 112 deliveries whereas Aaron Finch scored 110 off 114 balls.

Australia have now gained their fourth consecutive ODI towards India in India and might be trying to register their second straight collection win within the nation.