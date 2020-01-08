Australia To Kill Thousands Of Camels Amid Wildfires: Report

The federal government will ship helicopters to kill as much as 10,000 camels in a 5-day marketing campaign. (Representational)

Sydney:

Authorities in Australia will start five-day marketing campaign to kill thousand of camels within the nation as they drink an excessive amount of water amid the wildfires.

The federal government will ship helicopters to kill as much as 10,000 camels in a five-day marketing campaign beginning Wednesday, The Hill reported citing The Australian.

Marita Baker, an Anangu Pitjantjatjara Yankunytjatjara (APY) (giant, sparsely-populated native authorities space for Aboriginal Australians) government board member, mentioned that the camels have been inflicting issues in her group of Kanypi.

“We have now been caught in stinking sizzling and uncomfortable circumstances, feeling unwell, as a result of the camels are coming in and pulling down fences, getting in across the homes and making an attempt to get to water by way of air conditioners,”” she mentioned.

The deliberate killing of the camels comes at a time the nation is ravaged by wildfires since November. The catastrophe has killed greater than a dozen folks and induced the displacement or deaths of 480 million animals, in line with College of Sydney researchers.