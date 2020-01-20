January 20, 2020 | 12:21pm

Australia is now being hit by fireplace and ice.

Wild climate swept by way of a swath of the wildfire-battered nation in current day — with golf-ball dimension hail pelting a number of cities.

Hail storms within the cities of Melbourne, Sydney and Canberra Sunday and Monday broken properties, companies and automobiles — with images displaying automotive home windows shattered by large balls of ice.

Beautiful photos from exterior the nation’s Parliament revealed by the Canberra Occasions present the garden lined in a snow-like blanket of hail.

No less than two folks within the metropolis had been injured in the summertime storm, which additionally introduced down timber, prompted flash flooding and left greater than three,000 properties had been with out energy, Australia’s ABC reported.

Town’s emergency providers acquired a record-setting 1,300 requires assist — as wind gusts reached about 52 miles per hour, based on the report.

In the meantime, on Sunday evening, a fast-moving mud storm swept by way of the drought-stricken New South Wales cities of Dubbo, Damaged Hill, Nyngan and Parkes.

Pictures present plumes of rust-colored mud encroaching on scorched, barren terrain.

Wind gusts in Dubbo reached about 66 miles per hour by 7:45 p.m., based on the ABC.

“The dust storm was moving fast and was so thick that it went completely dark, [resulting in] zero visibility in less than a minute,” native resident Jenny Duggan advised the outlet.

The nation’s fires, which started again in September, have scorched round 46 million acres, killing 29 folks and billion animals, based on studies.

With Submit wires