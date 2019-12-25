Australia v New Zealand: How to watch Boxing Day Test match on TV and live stream

Australia host New Zealand within the annual Boxing Day take a look at match for the primary time since 1987.

The custom was inaugurated towards England in 1950 as Australia face a unique touring nation annually.

New Zealand have solely taken half within the Boxing Day Check match twice earlier than this yr with each sequence’ ending in a draw.

HEARALPUBLICIST has rounded up all the things it’s essential to learn about how you can watch the Australia v New Zealand match on TV and on-line within the UK.

What time is Australia v New Zealand?

The Australia v New Zealand Boxing Day Check will begin at 11:15pm on Christmas Day (Wednesday 25th December) 2019 in UK time.

Australia v New Zealand Boxing Day Check match schedule

All UK time

Day 1: Wednesday 25th December from 11:15pm (BT Sport 2)

Day 2: Thursday 26th December from 11:15pm (BT Sport 2)

Day three: Friday 27th December from 11:15pm (BT Sport 2)

Day four: Saturday 28th December from 11:15pm (BT Sport 2)

Day 5: Sunday 29th December from 11:15pm (BT Sport 2)

The best way to watch Australia v New Zealand on TV and stay stream in UK

The Check match will likely be proven stay on BT Sport 2 from 11:15pm every night time.

There are a number of methods to get BT Sport. In case you’re already a BT Broadband buyer, you possibly can add it to your current contract for a further £10.00 per thirty days. For brand spanking new clients, broadband and BT TV packages begin at £39.99 per thirty days.

Take a look at the newest offers on BT Broadband and BT TV

In case you don’t have or need BT broadband, you possibly can add BT Sport to current broadband or TV companies together with Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin.