Australia vs India Live Score, Over 1 to 5 Latest Cricket Score, Updates

2.2 overs (zero Run)

Brings a fuller size ball again into the batsman from outdoors off, Rahul stays again and defends it close to his entrance pad.

2.1 overs (zero Run)

Again of a size supply outdoors off, Rahul, going through his first ball, leans again a bit and permits it by way of to the keeper.

1.6 overs (four Runs)

FOUR! Shot! Starc pitches it up and bowls it broad outdoors off, Rohit reaches out for it and drives it crisply by way of cover-point for a cracking boundary.



1.5 overs (zero Run)

Defended off the entrance foot by the batsman presenting the complete face of the bat.

1.four overs (zero Run)

Serves it full and outdoors off, it is pushed off the entrance foot however straight to mid off.

1.three overs (zero Run)

Large shout for an lbw! Not given by the umpire. Alex Carey shakes his head and Aaron Finch decides to not evaluation it. A beautiful inswinger by Starc. He lands it on a size round center at 147.four kph and nips again in, Sharma fails to flick and wears it on his pads. They put in an unsuccessful attraction for an lbw. Lacking leg, exhibits the replay.

1.2 overs (zero Run)

Clocks 145 kph and serves an excellent size ball within the hall of uncertainty. Rohit shoulders arms.

1.2 overs (1 Run)

Vast! Starc loses his line and slips a size ball down the leg facet, Rohit tries to get some bat behind it however fails.

1.1 overs (zero Run)

Begins with a size supply within the zone outdoors off, angling away from the batsman, Rohit stands with an open stance as he makes a go away.

Mitchell Starc to hurry in from the opposite finish.

zero.6 over (1 Run)

Good size ball near off, Rohit pushes inside the road and faucets it broad of backward level for a run.

zero.5 over (zero Run)

Hurls throughout a size supply within the channel outdoors off, Rohit has nothing to do with it.

zero.four over (zero Run)

Lands it full and outdoors off, Sharma presses ahead this time in protection.

zero.three over (zero Run)

On a size round off, Rohit defends it from the again foot to the off facet.

zero.2 over (2 Runs)

An identical to the final supply, as soon as once more Rohit stays again and works it by way of sq. leg for a few runs. 9000 ODI runs for Rohit Sharma, turns into the third-fastest to achieve this mark!

zero.1 over (2 Runs)

Off the mark first ball! Good size supply on center, Sharma eases his flick by way of sq. leg and scampers again for the second run. India are underway as properly!

We’re again for the run chase! The Australian gamers are taking the sphere. Rohit Sharma is opening with KL Rahul as Shikhar Dhawan injured his left shoulder whereas fielding. Unsure, whether or not he’ll bat or not. Pat Cummins to start proceedings with the primary new ball. Right here we go…