Australia vs India Live Score, Over 11 to 15 Latest Cricket Score, Updates

14.6 overs (1 Run)

1 run.

14.5 overs (1 Run)

1 run.



14.four overs (Zero Run)

Full and outdoors off, pushed straight to cowl.

14.three overs (1 Run)

Quick and vast outdoors off, slapped by the covers for a single.

14.2 overs (Zero Run)

Quick and vast outdoors off, Kohli seems to punch however the away flip induces a backside edge. David Warner dives to his left at cowl to cease the ball.

14.1 overs (Zero Run)

Tossed up round off, watchfully defended.

13.6 overs (four Runs)

FOUR! Sweetly timed. Quick and outdoors off, Rohit punches this behind level and the ball races away. Third man dives to his left however in useless.



13.5 overs (Zero Run)

On center and off, labored straight to brief mid-wicket.

13.four overs (Zero Run)

Full and round off, effectively defended.

13.three overs (Zero Run)

Outdoors off, on a size, tapped to the off aspect.

13.2 overs (1 Run)

The batsman defends it from inside the crease. They decide up a single.

13.1 overs (1 Run)

A size ball, down the leg aspect, Rohit misses his flick and is hit on the pads. The ball deflects to the leg aspect and a leg bye is taken.

12.6 overs (1 Run)

Drives this by mid off for yet one more. four runs and a wicket from the over, Agar’s figures learn 2-Zero-7-1.

12.5 overs (1 Run)

The batsman has punched that ball by the off aspect. They decide up a single.

12.four overs (Zero Run)

Full and outdoors off, Kohli drives this by the covers however David Warner dives to his proper to make a terrific cease.

In walks the skipper. Virat Kohli is right here in his favorite mode – chasing.

12.three overs (Zero Run)

OUT! LBW! That could be a terrific evaluation from Ashton Agar. Sure, Agar, as a result of nobody else was positive. Full and down the leg aspect, to the bare eye, Rahul regarded to brush however misses. He’s hit on the pads and Agar appeals however receives no help. He coaxes Finch to go for the evaluation however Carey is just not so positive. With actually Zero seconds remaining on the DRS clock, Finch indicators for the evaluation. Ball Tracker exhibits the pitching to be in line and happening to hit the stumps! Agar is pumped up and his teammates mob him. A struggling Rahul departs. 218 extra wanted from 225 balls.



DRS time! Ashton Agar is assured that he has acquired Rahul. Carey is just not positive and with zero seconds left on the clock, Finch takes the evaluation. And it’s profitable!

12.2 overs (1 Run)

Drives it in the direction of lengthy off for a run.

12.1 overs (1 Run)

Full and outdoors off, chipped by the covers for a single.

11.6 overs (Zero Run)

A size ball, down the leg aspect, Sharma seems to tuck it to the leg aspect however there’s some further bounce on that. Takes the glove and drops down the leg aspect, simply beside the stumps.

11.5 overs (Zero Run)

Tight line and size, simply outdoors off, blocked in the direction of mid on.

11.four overs (1 Run)

A brief ball, round center and leg, pulled to high-quality leg for one.

11.three overs (1 Run)

A bit too straight, helped by backward sq. leg for a run.

11.2 overs (Zero Run)

Simply round off, watchfully defended.

11.1 overs (1 Run)

Full and outdoors off, pushed by the covers for a single.

10.6 overs (1 Run)

Full and outdoors off, Rahul pushes it in the direction of level. There’s a little bit of hesitation between the batsmen however finally they undergo for the one.

10.5 overs (1 Run)

Fired down the leg aspect, flicked by sq. leg for a single.

10.four overs (Zero Run)

Once more, full and straight, pushed again to the bowler.

10.three overs (Zero Run)

Full and round off, watchfully defended.

10.2 overs (Zero Run)

The batsman has performed that off the entrance foot and into the bottom.

10.1 overs (1 Run)

Down the leg aspect, helped by sq. leg for a single.

