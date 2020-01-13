Australia Will Beat India 2-1 In ODI Series, Predicts Ricky Ponting

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting believes Workforce India shall be eager to “redeem themselves” however Aaron Finch’s males will be capable of beat the hosts within the three-match ODI sequence starting Tuesday on the Wankhede. “Australia will be full of confidence after an excellent World Cup and a great summer of Test cricket but India will be keen to redeem themselves from the last ODI series loss against Australia. Prediction: 2-1 Australia,” Ponting stated on Twitter throughout a Q&A session with the followers.

Australia shall be stuffed with confidence after a wonderful World Cup and a terrific summer time of Take a look at cricket however India shall be eager to redeem themselves from the final ODI sequence loss in opposition to Australia. Prediction: 2-1 Australia https://t.co/r5fIiLNs6Y — Ricky Ponting AO (@RickyPonting) January 12, 2020

Australia are coming into the sequence on the again of a commanding efficiency at residence the place they whitewashed Pakistan and New Zealand within the Exams.

India, however, shall be wanting to take revenge from Australia, who had come from behind and gained the five-match ODI sequence Three-2 final 12 months.

Ponting additionally exuded confidence on Marnus Labuschagne, who had a terrific Take a look at summer time, and stated that the 25-year-old will be capable of translate his type into the ODIs in opposition to the Males in Blue.

“I think he’ll do a great job for Australia in the middle order. He’s a very good player of spin, a very good runner between the wickets, gun in the field and can bowl some handy leg spin so the overall package is very appealing.”

Labuschagne, who made his debut in opposition to Pakistan in 2018, has been in stupendous type in latest occasions. He rocketed as much as third within the ICC Take a look at batting rankings on the again of an Australian report 896 runs throughout 5 Take a look at matches at residence this summer time.