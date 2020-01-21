Australian animals celebrate the arrival of the much-needed rain 

By Tita Smith For Every day Mail Australia

Printed: 19:46 EST, 20 January 2020 | Up to date: 19:48 EST, 20 January 2020

Animals in Australia’s bushfire-ravaged cities have celebrated the much-needed rain by gathering outdoors and splashing in puddles.

Symbio Wildlife Park, primarily based in Helensburgh, simply south of Sydney, uploaded a heartwarming video on Fb of kangaroos, a wombat, and a koala rejoicing in Friday’s moist climate.

Kangaroos may very well be seen crowding collectively to drink and hop in puddles, whereas a koala and wombat nibbled on damp meals.

Advertising Supervisor Kevin Fallon, who took the video, mentioned the animals have been appearing extra affectionately than regular (pictured on Friday morning)

The video has since gone viral, racking up greater than four.6million views, with many individuals sharing their delight to see Australia’s animals blissful.

‘That is beautiful and heartwarming to see, these animals have suffered sufficient, so glad to see rain for you all,’ one girl wrote.

One other individual added: ‘This has introduced tears to my eyes and a smile to my face. Great to see these majestic animals having fun with the rain and thriving in a extra pure atmosphere!’

Kevin Fallon, Symbio Wildlife Park advertising and marketing supervisor, mentioned the male kangaroos have been appearing notably affectionate in the direction of the females, which might relate to downpours previous breeding season within the wild.

‘It appears as in the event that they have been getting ridiculously affectionate,’ he instructed Every day Mail Australia.

‘The actual fact they needed to remain within the puddles might even come right down to within the wild.

‘When the rain comes, they know there may be going to be an abundance of meals, which tells them the time is true to breed.’

The family-owned zoo homes wallabies, kangaroos, wombats, possums, pygmy marmoset and meerkats.

Bushfires have destroyed greater than 18.5 million hectares of land throughout the nation killing an estimated one billion animals and destroying their habitats.