January 12, 2020 | eight:59pm

Rescue staff in Australia are bombarding secluded elements of the fire-ravaged Land Down Below — with veggies.

“Operation Rock Wallaby,” commissioned by the federal government of New South Wales, has dropped hundreds of carrots and candy potatoes to endangered critters who fled their pure habitats because of the raging fires — and are at risk of ravenous to dying.

“The wallabies typically survive the fire itself, but are then left stranded with limited natural food as the fire takes out the vegetation around their rocky habitat,” the state’s atmosphere minister Matt Kean mentioned Sunday, per ABC Information.

“The wallabies were already under stress from the ongoing drought, making survival challenging.”

Rock wallabies are one in every of a number of endangered species significantly threatened by the wildfires, which have scorched greater than 25 million acres and killed 28 folks since October.

Scorching temperatures and gusty winds unfold the flames.

The fires have had a devastating impression on Australia’s wildlife, killing greater than 1 billion animals, consultants predict.

However cooler temperatures and milder winds turned the tables on the wildfires Sunday, hearth officers mentioned.

through REUTERS

“The fire took a major run about seven or eight days ago, and with the weather changing now, the weather settling down, the fire has settled down,” New South Wales firefighter Dale McLean mentioned.

“The fire behavior has changed, so we’re able to get in front of the fire now, get on the offensive.”

In the meantime, donations to assist these affected by the raging blazes continued to pour in — together with from tennis nice Serena Williams, who donated her $43,000 winner’s test from this weekend’s ASB Basic in New Zealand.

Organizers additionally introduced the lineup for an enormous profit live performance dubbed the Hearth Struggle, scheduled for Feb. 16 at Sydney’s ANZ Stadium.

The eclectic roster of performers contains Queen, Olivia Newton-John, KD Lang and Alice Cooper plus a bunch of Aussie acts.