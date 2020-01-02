Australian Bushfire Smoke Turns New Zealand Glaciers Brown

Smoke from bushfires is among the greatest contributors to air air pollution in Australia.

Wellington, New Zealand:

Smoke from Australia’s bushfires has created a haze throughout New Zealand hundreds of kilometers away with usually white glaciers turning a shade of caramel, in keeping with social media posts Thursday.

The acrid-smelling smoke first appeared within the nation early Wednesday when in lots of areas the solar appeared as both a crimson or golden orb, relying on the thickness of the haze.

“Smoke which has travelled around 2,000km across the Tasman Sea can clearly be seen,” New Zealand’s official forecaster MetService tweeted.

“Visibility in the smoke haze is as low as 10km in the worst affected areas.”

A Twitter consumer referred to as Miss Roho tweeted, “We can actually smell the burning here in Christchurch.”

One other girl, Rachel, posted a photograph of the Franz Josef Glacier – greater than 2,000 kilometres (1,240 miles) away – with its regular pristine white taking over a brown hue.

“Near Franz Josef glacier. The ‘caramelised’ snow is caused by dust from the bushfires. It was white yesterday,” she mentioned in a publish Wednesday.

Comic Jemaine Clement posted a photograph of a golden orb.

“All the way over in NZ the Australian bushfire smoke in the atmosphere giving us this strange sun,” he mentioned.

